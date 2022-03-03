BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 18,951 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.05% of Sunrun worth $4,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 309.6% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.60 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $64.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.76 and a 200-day moving average of $40.09.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 4,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $104,297.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $46,244.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,136 shares of company stock valued at $954,953. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.72.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

