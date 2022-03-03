BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $5.10 Million Position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,812 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.12% of LivePerson worth $5,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LPSN. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on LPSN. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. JP Morgan Cazenove downgraded shares of LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of LivePerson from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LivePerson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $23.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $68.82.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $217,940.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

