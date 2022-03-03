BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 4,354 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,354 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $5,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UHS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,389 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 557.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,755 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 22,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,890 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $41,786.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

UHS stock opened at $149.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.05. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.23 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.08. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to reacquire up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 6.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UHS shares. TheStreet upgraded Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

Universal Health Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

