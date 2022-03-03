BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (DSM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on March 31st

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.5% over the last three years.

NYSE:DSM opened at $7.45 on Thursday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $8.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.72.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 78,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

