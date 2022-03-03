BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (DSM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on March 31st

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.5% over the last three years.
NYSE:DSM opened at $7.45 on Thursday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $8.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.72.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
