boohoo group (LON:BOO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $74.90

Shares of boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 74.90 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 75.11 ($1.01), with a volume of 11786879 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.38 ($1.11).

BOO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of boohoo group to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 135 ($1.81) to GBX 85 ($1.14) in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.68) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($2.01) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, boohoo group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 329.50 ($4.42).

Get boohoo group alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 103.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 176.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of £947.19 million and a PE ratio of 17.64.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.