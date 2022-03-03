BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BWA. Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.42.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $40.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.82. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.31. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.36%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 10.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 4.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 72.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 608,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,536,000 after acquiring an additional 254,903 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 21.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,206,000 after acquiring an additional 214,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 635,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,847,000 after acquiring an additional 23,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

