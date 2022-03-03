Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 303.2% from the January 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.
BOUYY traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.38. 10,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,634. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average is $7.70. Bouygues has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $9.15.
