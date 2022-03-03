BOX (NYSE:BOX) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.35% from the company’s current price.

BOX has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE BOX traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.59. 38,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,211. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -83.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.46. BOX has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $28.13.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.60 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 6,068 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $157,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,307 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,741 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BOX by 2.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BOX by 1.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in BOX by 7.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in BOX by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in BOX by 2.8% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 23,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

