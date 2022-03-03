Brady (NYSE:BRC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brady Corporation is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. The Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady helps identify people and enhance security by ensuring the right persons are in the right places at the right time. Brady helps customers create and maintain safer work environments and comply with regulatory standards. Brady high-performance materials clearly identify products, components and other assets, even in the most extreme conditions. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Brady stock opened at $45.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.85. Brady has a 12-month low of $44.57 and a 12-month high of $61.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.64 million. Brady had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brady will post 3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Brady by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,567,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,869,000 after buying an additional 164,922 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Brady by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,394,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,078,000 after buying an additional 53,367 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Brady by 2.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,130,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,371,000 after buying an additional 57,868 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Brady by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,358,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,872,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brady by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,774,000 after buying an additional 47,578 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

