Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) versus Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A -94.92% -68.14% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals N/A -73.24% -49.90%

14.5% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A N/A -$31.81 million ($0.88) -3.52 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$65.05 million ($0.95) -4.41

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 759.19%. Given Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eiger BioPharmaceuticals is more favorable than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury. The company was founded on September 22, 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NJ.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

