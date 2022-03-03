Bremer Bank National Association Cuts Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Bremer Bank National Association lowered its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in State Street were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STT. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 279.9% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in State Street during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.17.

Shares of STT stock opened at $83.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.53. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $413,342.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

