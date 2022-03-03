Bremer Bank National Association Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Bremer Bank National Association reduced its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 4,765,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,659,000 after buying an additional 2,706,929 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,809,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,041 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,409,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,414 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,884,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,085,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $155.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.98 and a 1-year high of $175.12. The company has a market capitalization of $78.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.86.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total transaction of $9,775,488.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc D. Oken bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.46 per share, with a total value of $837,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

