Bremer Bank National Association Has $334,000 Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bremer Bank National Association cut its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 67.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.06.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT opened at $194.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.85 and its 200 day moving average is $203.96.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

