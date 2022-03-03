Bremer Bank National Association Reduces Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bremer Bank National Association lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 121,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.86.

PM stock opened at $102.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.52. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.30 and a twelve month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.76%.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

