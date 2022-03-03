Bremer Bank National Association Sells 7,961 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Bremer Bank National Association trimmed its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,961 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,775,000 after purchasing an additional 22,955 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 33,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 7.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,606,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $195,821,000 after purchasing an additional 445,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 19.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 70,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock opened at $38.37 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $42.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.93 and its 200-day moving average is $32.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 2.03.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.88%.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,293,597. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. BNP Paribas raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Benchmark began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.42.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

