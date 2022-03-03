Bremer Bank National Association Takes $201,000 Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,455 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 56,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Shares of BK opened at $52.77 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $43.78 and a 12-month high of $64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.08.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 32.77%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

