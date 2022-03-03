BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,847 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.08% of BrightSpire Capital worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nut Tree Capital Management LP grew its position in BrightSpire Capital by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,510,000 after buying an additional 1,889,266 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,856,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BrightSpire Capital by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,717,000 after buying an additional 154,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,842,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in BrightSpire Capital by 382.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,215,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after buying an additional 963,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRSP opened at $8.92 on Thursday. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.44.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 75.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

