Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,533,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,445,516,000 after buying an additional 1,433,256 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,407,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,686,754,000 after buying an additional 1,444,304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,940,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,179,937,000 after buying an additional 982,470 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,389,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,776,870,000 after buying an additional 14,384,712 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,731,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,809,000 after buying an additional 331,205 shares during the period. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.94. 663,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,485,150. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.05. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.78.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

