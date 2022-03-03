Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,596,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 104,867 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.88% of Brixmor Property Group worth $123,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 36.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $25.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $19.18 and a one year high of $27.15.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $636,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BRX shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

