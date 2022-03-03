Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.50.

BRMK stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,615. Broadmark Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.81.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 68.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 223.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 641,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after buying an additional 443,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Broadmark Realty Capital (Get Rating)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

