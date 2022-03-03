Brokerages Anticipate Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.75. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

OLLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,595,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,203,000 after acquiring an additional 240,093 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,514,000 after acquiring an additional 18,430 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 10,626 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $44.30 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $98.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.04.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.