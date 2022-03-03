Brokerages Expect Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) to report ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.05). Adamis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.
On average, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Adamis Pharmaceuticals.
ADMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Dawson James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.
Shares of ADMP remained flat at $$0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 654,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,454. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.
