Brokerages Expect Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) to report ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.05). Adamis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

ADMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Dawson James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADMP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,742,498 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 854,184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 261.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 31,036 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,313,841 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 582,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,139 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 209,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADMP remained flat at $$0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 654,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,454. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

