Brokerages Expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to Announce $0.66 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.69. National Storage Affiliates Trust posted earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.10). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NSA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.78.

NSA stock opened at $59.86 on Monday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $70.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 189.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 67,428 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $581,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

