Brokerages Expect New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) will announce ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for New Relic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.20). New Relic reported earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.73). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $203.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 68.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New Relic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

NEWR traded down $2.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.01. 845,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,986. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.57 and its 200 day moving average is $90.24. New Relic has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $129.70.

In other news, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $151,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Staples sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $179,782.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,843 shares of company stock worth $6,122,328. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

