Brokerages Expect O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Brokerages expect O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. O2Micro International posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. O2Micro International had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of O2Micro International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ OIIM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.05. 47,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,913. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average of $5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.76. O2Micro International has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $8.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in O2Micro International by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,706,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,262,000 after purchasing an additional 568,726 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in O2Micro International by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,458,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,849,000 after purchasing an additional 630,203 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in O2Micro International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,349,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,189,000 after purchasing an additional 48,371 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of O2Micro International by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,812,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after acquiring an additional 148,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of O2Micro International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,842 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 13,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.

