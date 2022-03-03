Brokerages Expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Brokerages expect that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.02). OrganiGram posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th.

On average, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OrganiGram.

Several research firms have recently commented on OGI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, reduced their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OGI. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 11.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OGI stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.40. 190,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,085,278. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $4.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.25.

