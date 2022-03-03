Brokerages Expect Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.35. Planet Fitness posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 170%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLNT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.55.

Shares of PLNT opened at $84.94 on Monday. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $67.89 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.35, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.07 and a 200-day moving average of $84.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 452.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 14,046 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 5,532.2% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 197,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,912,000 after buying an additional 194,236 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,212,000 after buying an additional 131,074 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 217,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,679,000 after buying an additional 114,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

