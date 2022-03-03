Brokerages Set Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Price Target at $70.58

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.58.
Several research firms have commented on AA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
In other news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $14,436,471.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,775,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,109 shares of company stock worth $20,224,090 over the last 90 days.
Shares of AA stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.89. 7,499,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,108,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $27.11 and a 52-week high of $85.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.24.
Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alcoa will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently 18.10%.
About Alcoa (Get Rating)
Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.
