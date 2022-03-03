Brokerages Set Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Target Price at $80.19

Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.19.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBWI. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

NYSE:BBWI traded down $1.06 on Monday, hitting $52.29. 73,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,554,190. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.37. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.80.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 125.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.26%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.