Brokerages Set Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target at $89.18

Shares of Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.18.

Several analysts have weighed in on BRZE shares. Raymond James started coverage on Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Braze in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE traded down $2.77 on Friday, hitting $39.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,514. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.53. Braze has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $98.78.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $63.97 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Braze will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $321,743.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth $134,674,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter valued at $68,082,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter valued at $22,150,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter valued at $19,290,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter valued at $18,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

