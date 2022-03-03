Brokerages Set Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Price Target at $24.00

Shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cheuvreux raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of FOJCY opened at $3.73 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.87. Fortum Oyj has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $6.50.

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

