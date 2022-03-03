Brokerages Set Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Target Price at $19.00

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

JRONY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €20.00 ($22.47) target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €16.50 ($18.54) to €18.00 ($20.22) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

JRONY stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.12. 9,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.51. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $50.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.93. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.67.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

