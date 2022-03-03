Brokerages Set Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Target Price at C$5.68

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.73.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Friday, February 18th. CIBC raised their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total transaction of C$163,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 488,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,580,716.16.

Shares of TSE KEL traded down C$0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.52. 660,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,545. Kelt Exploration has a 52-week low of C$2.35 and a 52-week high of C$6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.05.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

