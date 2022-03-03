Brokerages Set MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Price Target at $25.88

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.88.

A number of research firms have commented on MAG. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on MAG Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. TD Securities began coverage on MAG Silver in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MAG Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,934,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,335,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 77,973 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 107,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 64,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,971,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,870,000 after purchasing an additional 346,924 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAG traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $17.39. The stock had a trading volume of 293,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,912. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 217.78 and a beta of 1.09. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $24.13.

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

