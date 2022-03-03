Brokerages Set Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) PT at $46.25

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PSN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair cut Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of PSN stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.05. 362,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,188. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 59.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.08. Parsons has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $45.01.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $950.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.19 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Parsons will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Carey A. Smith bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.93 per share, with a total value of $309,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO George L. Ball bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,336,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 56,196 shares of company stock worth $1,841,865 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSN. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Parsons by 68.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons during the third quarter worth about $202,000.

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

