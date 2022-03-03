Brokerages Set Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Price Target at $32.00

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SPNS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNS traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.29. 54,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,559. Sapiens International has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.30.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.63 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sapiens International will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,466,000 after buying an additional 31,948 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,464,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,161,000 after purchasing an additional 60,820 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 838,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,017,000 after purchasing an additional 119,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 826,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 608,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 17,348 shares during the period. 32.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sapiens International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.