Brokerages Set SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Target Price at $19.00

Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

SCPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie set a $20.00 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised shares of SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SciPlay from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in SciPlay in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCPL stock opened at $13.48 on Monday. SciPlay has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.71.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.16). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SciPlay will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

