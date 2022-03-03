Brokerages Set Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) PT at $6.60

Shares of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UBX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Roth Capital raised Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho raised Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

UBX stock opened at $0.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.11. Unity Biotechnology has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $7.60. The stock has a market cap of $47.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $76,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $83,000. 23.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

