Brokerages Set Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Target Price at $9.85

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.85.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 899,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 54,113 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,632,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 24,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 463,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.78. The stock had a trading volume of 98,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,185. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Universal Technical Institute has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.48 million, a PE ratio of 67.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

