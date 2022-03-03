Brokerages Set Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Target Price at $18.79

Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.79.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $19.00 target price on shares of Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Village Farms International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.50 to $12.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Village Farms International news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Village Farms International by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 72,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter worth $708,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter worth $1,695,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 38,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter worth $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VFF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.27. 16,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $464.38 million, a PE ratio of -133.47 and a beta of 3.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.19. Village Farms International has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $17.97.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Village Farms International will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

