Brokers Issue Forecasts for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BIO)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report released on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the medical research company will earn $3.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories’ Q2 2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.78 EPS.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.36. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 145.28%. The firm had revenue of $732.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BIO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $611.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $639.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $720.40. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $547.22 and a fifty-two week high of $832.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 429 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

