Brokers Issue Forecasts for Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.58). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.71) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.77) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.12). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 597.15%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $32.22 on Thursday. Denali Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $79.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.95.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $101,283.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $909,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,636 shares of company stock worth $3,280,357. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $359,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 384,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,126,000 after buying an additional 106,439 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 640,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,220,000 after acquiring an additional 74,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

