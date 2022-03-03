Brokers Offer Predictions for Lincoln Educational Services Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LINC)

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) – Barrington Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lincoln Educational Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LINC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Tuesday.
Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.49. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 35.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,134,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 14,273 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 944,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after buying an additional 107,991 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 11.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after buying an additional 85,200 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 224.6% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 808,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 559,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.
About Lincoln Educational Services (Get Rating)
Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades, Healthcare & Other Professions, and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.