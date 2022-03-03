Brokers Set Expectations for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mirati Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($3.86) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($3.42). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($4.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($3.62) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($4.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($15.85) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($15.66) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($9.37) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.61 EPS.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 million. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue was down 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.08) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MRTX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $244.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $187.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $89.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.53. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $81.54 and a fifty-two week high of $200.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.08.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $70,388,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 25.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,921,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,425,000 after purchasing an additional 389,279 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 337.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,511,000 after purchasing an additional 379,794 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 103.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 688,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,876,000 after purchasing an additional 350,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 41.2% in the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,292,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total transaction of $111,986.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total transaction of $171,203.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,180 shares of company stock worth $8,305,607. Company insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.