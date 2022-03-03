Brokers Set Expectations for Nuvation Bio Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) – Wedbush cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Nuvation Bio in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.13). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nuvation Bio’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.60) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.95) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.21.

NYSE:NUVB opened at $4.93 on Thursday. Nuvation Bio has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.62.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12).

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Nuvation Bio news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $13,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

