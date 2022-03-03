Brokers Set Expectations for Vroom, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Vroom in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial analyst N. Khan forecasts that the company will earn ($0.94) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.80) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.69) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.48) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.92) EPS.

Get Vroom alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VRM. Wells Fargo & Company cut Vroom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on Vroom from $65.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Vroom from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vroom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Vroom stock opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.71. Vroom has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $934.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.73 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS.

In other news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $258,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRM. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 2nd quarter valued at $359,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vroom by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,462,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,207,000 after acquiring an additional 249,046 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vroom by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Vroom by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Vroom by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 11,004 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vroom (Get Rating)

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.