Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $5,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.7% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $60.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a one year low of $50.32 and a one year high of $62.48.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.14%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

