Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 963 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 258,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,414,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,409,000 after acquiring an additional 240,281 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 393.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 81,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 64,647 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 138,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 12,926 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $837,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 34,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $501,691.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of HBI traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.60. 56,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,949,090. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

