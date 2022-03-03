Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYLD. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.50. 7,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,807. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $56.71 and a twelve month high of $68.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.90.

