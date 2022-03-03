Brookstone Capital Management Grows Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,890 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PDBC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,059,024. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.44. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $22.73.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.